1795 Lettered Edge cent among highlights in Scotsman auction

Early rarities from the first years of the Philadelphia Mint highlight Scotsman Auction Co.’s Collectors’ Auction, set for Oct. 16 at the Saint Charles Convention Center in metropolitan St. Louis.

Lot 161 is a 1795 Flowing Hair, Lettered Edge cent graded Mint State 65 brown by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. Considered one of the finest known examples of this date, the cent carries an estimate of $70,000 to $80,000.

Connect with Coin World:

The lot description notes that it has a delicate glossy patina, “which is completely in line with the exacting, loving care given by past owners of this remarkable gem.” In a moment of candor that is unusual for a lot description, the firm adds, “It is quite likely that a thin layer of Blue Ribbon (or similar preservative) has helped maintain the deft touch of brick red seen throughout while protecting the centuries old surface from further oxidation.”

It is from the Gavin “John” Rose Collection, and while the description does not list further provenance, it notes that “a small, curving strike-through beneath ‘TE’ on the reverse would provide an ideal provenance marker for future generations.”

Other coins from the Rose Collection were highlights of Scotsman’s 2015 Midwest Summer Sale that took place on July 24.