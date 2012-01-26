1797 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold eagle in sale

Among the more than 2,100 United States coins to be offered at auction Feb. 2 and 3 in Long Beach, Calif., by Heritage Numismatic Auctions is this 1797 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $10 eagle graded About Uncirculated 50 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

Lot 4849 in the auction, the coin represents the Bass-Dannreuther 1 variety (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther).

The three public sessions are scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific Time Feb. 2, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Pacific Time Feb. 3.

Some highlights:

1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, Lot 3928, PCGS Mint State 64 red and brown, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle dime, JR-6 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey and William L. Subjack), Lot 3304, PCGS MS-64.

1845 Seated Liberty quarter dollar, Lot 3489, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 64.

1795 Flowing Hair, Two Leaves, A Over E, half dollar, Overton 113a (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), Lot 3564, NGC MS-63.

1839-O Seated Liberty half dollar, Lot 3633, NGC Proof 65.

1808 Capped Draped Bust gold $2.50 quarter eagle, BD-1, Lot 4620, NGC MS-63.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $5 half eagle, BD-8, Lot 4748, NGC MS-63 prooflike.

1797 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle gold $10 eagle, BD-4, Lot 4851, NGC MS-61.

1804 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Crosslet 4 eagle, BD-1, Lot 4856, NGC MS-63.

1872-CC Coronet eagle, Lot 4914, PCGS AU-58.

1908 Saint-Gaudens, With Motto gold $20 double eagle, Lot 5097, NGC Proof 66+.

1877 half dollar pattern, Judd 1525 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), Lot 4577, NGC Proof 67 brown.

1853 Assay Office of Gold, 900 THOUS., pioneer gold $20 piece, Kagin 18 (Private Gold Coins and Patterns of the United States by Donald Kagin), Lot 5101, NGC MS-65.

1860 Mormon pioneer gold $5 coin, K-6, Lot 5104, PCGS Secure MS-62. ¦