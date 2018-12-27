US Coins

1795 AU-58 + Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold half eagle

How close can a coin be to Mint State without actually being Uncirculated? The About Uncirculated 58 grade is reserved for coins that have only a little bit of friction at the high points of the design and perhaps a touch of rub in the fields. 

With the introduction of plus grading at Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Corp. in 2010, AU-58+ is as high a coin with traces of circulation can grade.

Light wear in the fields is seen on this 1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 half eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 3, graded AU-58+ by PCGS that sold for $60,000 at Heritage’s Dec. 13 Premier Session auction in Beverly Hills. The BD-3 variety is common among examples of the first year of the gold $5 denomination. 

The offered coin shows a touch of high-point wear at the eagle’s head on the reverse and in the obverse fields. Heritage adds, “This bright yellow-gold coin has outstanding eye appeal and no distracting abrasions,” and it is perhaps destined for a great type set

