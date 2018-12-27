A coin that grades AU-58+, like this 1795 half eagle, have all of the characteristics of a Mint State coin, with minor wear on the highest devices and possibly some issues in the fields.

An appealing 1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 gold half eagle in AU-58+ is tantalizingly close to Mint State, and the popular type coin brought $60,000 on Dec. 13.

How close can a coin be to Mint State without actually being Uncirculated? The About Uncirculated 58 grade is reserved for coins that have only a little bit of friction at the high points of the design and perhaps a touch of rub in the fields.

With the introduction of plus grading at Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Corp. in 2010, AU-58+ is as high a coin with traces of circulation can grade.

Inside Coin World: Finding a 1923-S Peace dollar in circulation: We preview columns exclusive to the Jan. 14 print and digital editions of Coin World, including “Found in Rolls” and “Detecting Counterfeits.”

Light wear in the fields is seen on this 1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 half eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 3, graded AU-58+ by PCGS that sold for $60,000 at Heritage’s Dec. 13 Premier Session auction in Beverly Hills. The BD-3 variety is common among examples of the first year of the gold $5 denomination.

The offered coin shows a touch of high-point wear at the eagle’s head on the reverse and in the obverse fields. Heritage adds, “This bright yellow-gold coin has outstanding eye appeal and no distracting abrasions,” and it is perhaps destined for a great type set.

