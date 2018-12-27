1795 AU-58 + Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold half eagle
- Published: Dec 27, 2018, 3 AM
How close can a coin be to Mint State without actually being Uncirculated? The About Uncirculated 58 grade is reserved for coins that have only a little bit of friction at the high points of the design and perhaps a touch of rub in the fields.
With the introduction of plus grading at Professional Coin Grading Service and Numismatic Guaranty Corp. in 2010, AU-58+ is as high a coin with traces of circulation can grade.
Inside Coin World: Finding a 1923-S Peace dollar in circulation: We preview columns exclusive to the Jan. 14 print and digital editions of Coin World, including “Found in Rolls” and “Detecting Counterfeits.”
Light wear in the fields is seen on this 1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle $5 half eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 3, graded AU-58+ by PCGS that sold for $60,000 at Heritage’s Dec. 13 Premier Session auction in Beverly Hills. The BD-3 variety is common among examples of the first year of the gold $5 denomination.
The offered coin shows a touch of high-point wear at the eagle’s head on the reverse and in the obverse fields. Heritage adds, “This bright yellow-gold coin has outstanding eye appeal and no distracting abrasions,” and it is perhaps destined for a great type set.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio