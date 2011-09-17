1794 Flowing Hair dollar variety realizes $120,750

A 1795 Flowing Hair, 2 Leaves, Silver Plug dollar, graded About Uncirculated 55 Secure Plus, Premium Quality by Professional Coin Grading Service, and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., realized $120,750 in the Sept. 4 to 6 auction of Colonial and U.S. coins and patterns in Los Angeles by Ira & Larry Goldberg, Auctioneers.

The 1795 dollar is cataloged as Bowers-Borckardt 11 in Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt.

The sale included Part II of the Davy Collection of U.S. half cents; the Whister Collection of U.S. half cents; and Part II of the Dr. Hesselgesser Collection of early U.S. silver dollars.

The auction was conducted at the firm’s new offices and gallery at 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 800.

U.S. numismatic material was offered in 2,369 lots, with 97 percent reported sold. The sold lots realized prices totaling $5,644,687.

The total prices realized includes the 15 percent buyer’s fee added to the final closing price of each lot won.

Visit www.goldbergcoins.com, write Ira & Larry Goldberg, Auctioneers, 11400 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 800, Los Angeles, CA 90064, or telephone the firm at 310-551-2646 or toll free at 800-978-2646.

Some coin highlights:

1794 Liberty Cap half cent, Cohen 4a (American Half Cents: The “Little Half Sisters” by Roger S. Cohen Jr.), PCGS Mint State 63+, brown, $74,750.

1795 Liberty Cap, No Pole half cent, C-6b, struck on thick planchet, Very Fine 25+, $24,150.

1798 Draped Bust, Style II Hair, Small 8 cent, Sheldon 187 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), Numismatic Guaranty Corp. MS-65, $35,650.

1856 Flying Eagle cent, PCGS Proof 62 PQ, $15,525.

1914-D Lincoln cent, NGC MS-65 red, $11,500.

1796 Draped Bust dime, John Reich 1 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey and William L. Subjack), NGC AU-58 PQ, $14,950.

1895-O Barber dime, NGC MS-64, $10,062.50.

1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar, PCGS AU-50, CAC, $9,200.

1921 Walking Liberty half dollar, ANACS MS-64, $6,900.

1795 Flowing Hair, Two Leaves dollar, BB-22, PCGS AU-58 PQ, CAC, $97,750.

1795 Flowing Hair, Three Leaves, Missing Leaf dollar, BB-25, PCGS Extremely Fine 45, $100,625.

1908 Indian Head gold $2.50 quarter eagle, NGC Proof 67, $34,500.

1869 Indian Head gold $3 coin, NGC Proof 65 ultra cameo, $52,900.

1875 Indian Head gold $3 coin, PCGS Proof 60, $72,500.

1807 Capped Bust gold $5 half eagle, NGC MS-62, $14,950.

1870 Coronet half eagle, NGC Proof 66 cameo, $77,625.

1901 Coronet half eagle, PCGS Proof 66 deep cameo, $40,365.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, 13 Leaves Below Eagle gold $10 eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 1 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), NGC AU Details, Obverse Planchet Flaw, $28,750

1932 Indian Head eagle, NGC MS-67, $22,425.

1866-S Coronet gold $20 double eagle, NGC AU-55, $60,375.

1902 Coronet double eagle, PCGS Proof 64 Cameo PQ, $46,000.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, Roman Numerals, High Relief, Wire Rim double eagle, PCGS MS-64, CAC, $28,750.

1836 pattern gold dollar, Judd 67 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), PCGS Proof 64 PQ, $17,825.

1877 pattern half dollar, Judd 1515, PCGS Proof 63 red and brown, $18,400. ¦