1794 dollar European tour draws crowds

U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Andrew Schapiro, right, discusses the nuances of the 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar with Štepán Rusnák, director of the Prague Steamboat Company.

Looking intently at an original copy of the Declaration of Independence during the display Feb. 9 to 12 at the National Museum in Prague, Czech Republic, is U.S. Ambassador Andrew Schapiro.

The Feb. 9 to 12 exhibit at the National Museum in Prague, Czech Republic, drew nearly 4,000 visitors. Present for the exhibition were, left to right, the general director of the National Museum in Prague, Dr. Michal Lukeš; the director of Narodni Pokladnice (the Samlerhuset branch in the Czech Republic), Luboš Krcil; the U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic, Andrew Schapiro; and Premysl Sobotka, ex-president of the Senate, now deputy chairman of the Senate in Prague.

Helping to oversee the exhibit of the 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar and copy of the Declaration of Independence during its Czech Republic visit are Luboš Krcil, director of Narodni Pokladnice, the Samlerhuset branch in the Czech Republic, and Karen Lee, from the Smithsonian Institution.

Purportedly the first 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar, valued at more than $10 million, is currently on a European tour along with a copy of the Declaration of Independence.

The European tour of a 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar valued at more than $10 million and accompanied by an original copy of the Declaration of Independence is off to a rousing start, drawing nearly 4,000 visitors to the display between Feb. 9 and 12 at the National Museum in Prague, Czech Republic.

The exhibition, with the coin displayed alongside an original copy of the Declaration of Independence, is being staged by Samlerhuset Group B.V. The same entity spearheaded the 2012 multination European tour of one of two 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagles from the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution's Museum of American History.

The dollar coin is owned by Legend Numismatics.

Samlerhuset Group B.V. is a global numismatic marketing firm headquartered in Almere, Netherlands, selling coins, commemorative pieces and related collectibles. The firm, which markets numismatic items into more than 16 different countries, is half owner of the Royal Norwegian Mint and part owner of the World Coin Fair in Berlin.

Samlerhuset is also sole owner of Nordic Moneta Oy, the former direct marketing subsidiary of the Mint of Finland.

Tour itinerary

The remaining dates and locations for the exhibit are:

??Warsaw, Poland, The Royal Castle, Feb. 15 to 18.

??Tallinn, Estonia, The National Museum, Feb. 22 and 23.

??Helsinki, Finland, The National Museum, Feb. 25 and 26.

??Stockholm, Sweden, The Royal Coin Cabinet, Feb. 29 and March 1.

??Oslo, Norway, The National Museum, March 3 to 6.

??Dublin, Ireland, The Royal Dublin Society, March 11 to 13.

??London, England, La Galleria, Pall Mall, March 18 to 20.