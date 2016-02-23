1794 dollar European tour draws crowds
- Published: Feb 23, 2016, 4 AM
The European tour of a 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar valued at more than $10 million and accompanied by an original copy of the Declaration of Independence is off to a rousing start, drawing nearly 4,000 visitors to the display between Feb. 9 and 12 at the National Museum in Prague, Czech Republic.
The exhibition, with the coin displayed alongside an original copy of the Declaration of Independence, is being staged by Samlerhuset Group B.V. The same entity spearheaded the 2012 multination European tour of one of two 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagles from the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution's Museum of American History.
The dollar coin is owned by Legend Numismatics.
Samlerhuset Group B.V. is a global numismatic marketing firm headquartered in Almere, Netherlands, selling coins, commemorative pieces and related collectibles. The firm, which markets numismatic items into more than 16 different countries, is half owner of the Royal Norwegian Mint and part owner of the World Coin Fair in Berlin.
Samlerhuset is also sole owner of Nordic Moneta Oy, the former direct marketing subsidiary of the Mint of Finland.
Tour itinerary
The remaining dates and locations for the exhibit are:
??Warsaw, Poland, The Royal Castle, Feb. 15 to 18.
??Tallinn, Estonia, The National Museum, Feb. 22 and 23.
??Helsinki, Finland, The National Museum, Feb. 25 and 26.
??Stockholm, Sweden, The Royal Coin Cabinet, Feb. 29 and March 1.
??Oslo, Norway, The National Museum, March 3 to 6.
??Dublin, Ireland, The Royal Dublin Society, March 11 to 13.
??London, England, La Galleria, Pall Mall, March 18 to 20.
