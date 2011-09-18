1793 Liberty Cap cent brings $253,000 at Heritage auction

A 1793 Liberty Cap cent, graded AU-53 by PCGS, hits the auction block at Heritage’s Long Beach auction Thursday, Sept. 8.

A 1793 Liberty Cap cent, Sheldon 13 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), graded Professional Coin Grading Service Secure About Uncirculated 53, sold for $253,000 in Heritage Numismatic Auctions’ Sept. 8 and 9 public auction in Long Beach, Calif.

The coin was one of 1,600 lots of U.S. and Colonial coins, as well as ingots, patterns, Proof sets, medals, tokens and error coins, offered in conjunction with the Long Beach Coin, Stamp & Collectibles Expo.

The U.S. material brought prices realized of $8.52 million, with more than 4,000 bidders competing for 3,936 lots, translating into a sell-through rate of 95.5 percent by total value.

The prices realized include the 15 percent buyer’s fee added to the final closing price of each lot won.

Noteworthy collections offered included the Al Boka Copperheads Collection, part three of the Eagle Harbor Collection, the Shrike Set of Indian Head gold $2.50 coins and the Wesson Collection.

Some highlights:

1847 Coronet half cent, first restrike, Breen 2 (Walter Breen’s Encyclopedia of United States Half Cents 1793-1857 by Walter Breen), Lot 3108, one of three known to Breen, right side of T in CENT sharply doubled, PCGS Proof 63, red and brown, $86,250.

1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERI. cent, Sheldon 1, PCGS Extremely Fine 40, $63,250.

1793 Flowing Hair, Lettered Edge, Wreath cent, S-11c, PCGS About Uncirculated 55, $92,000.

1799/8 Draped Bust cent, Brand-Halpern specimen, Sheldon 188, Breen 2 (Walter Breen’s Encyclopedia of Early United States Cents 1793-1814 in collaboration with Del Bland, edited by Mark Borckardt), Numismatic Guaranty Corp. About Uncirculated Details (Obverse Repaired), $28,750.

1856 Flying Eagle bronze cent, Judd 182, Snow 5b (A Guide Book of Flying Eagle and Indian Cents by Richard Snow), PCGS Proof 62 brown, $18,400.

1918 Lincoln cent, PCGS MS-67 red, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., $11,500.

1891 Liberty Head 5-cent coin, PCGS Proof 66+, deep cameo, CAC, $7,475.

1899 Barber quarter dollar, PCGS Proof 67+, deep cameo, $18,400.

1917-S Walking Liberty half dollar, reverse Mint mark, NGC MS-65, CAC, $10,925.

1836 Gobrecht dollar, Die Alignment I, Judd 60 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), PCGS Proof 63, CAC, $48,875.

1895-O Morgan dollar, PCGS Mint State 63, $38,812.50.

1897-O Morgan dollar, PCGS MS-65, $54,625.

1896 Morgan dollar, NGC Proof 68, ultra cameo, $26,450.

1911-D Indian Head gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Strong D, PCGS Secure MS-65, $54,625.

1832 Capped Head, 13 Stars gold $5 half eagle, PCGS AU-55, $54,625.

1910 Indian Head gold $5 half eagle, NGC Proof 66+, $77,625.

1910 Indian Head $10 eagle, NGC Proof 67, $138,000.

1908-S Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle, NGC MS-66, CAC, $74,750.

1910 Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagle, NGC Proof 67, $161,000. ¦