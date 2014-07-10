1793 Flowing Hair Wreath Lettered Edge highlights Scotsman sale

Highlighting Scotsman Auction Company's July 18 sale is a 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Lettered Edge cent, graded About Uncirculated 50 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

The 1,091-lot auction is being held in conjunction with the July 16 to 19 Missouri Numismatic Society’s annual coin show at the St. Charles Convention Center.

A 15 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.

The large cent is the Sheldon 11-c variety as attributed in William H. Sheldon’s Early American Cents, later renamed Penny Whimsy.

The sale also includes an ANACS Very Fine 20 example of the S-11b variety of 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Lettered Edge cent, and a 1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath, Vine and Bars Edge cent, S-9, certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. as Very Good Detail, Damaged.

An S-189 variety of 1799 Draped Bust cent, originally certified ANACS Very Fine Details, Corroded, Net Fine 12, is also offered. The coin was removed from its ANACS encapsulation and secured in an after-market holder. The ANACS certification label accompanies the lot.

Among the silver coins offered is an 1822 Capped Bust dime, JR-1 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey and William L. Subjack), graded NGC Mint State 63, and a 1916-D Winged Liberty Head dime, NGC MS-64 Full Bands.

Gold highlights include a 1907 Saint-Gaudens, Roman Numerals, High Relief, Wire Rim $20 double eagle, graded MS-65 by Independent Coin Graders.

Among the paper money highlights is an 1818 Missouri Territorial, hand-signed by Auguste Chouteau who is famed as the founder of St. Louis. The note is listed as “perhaps ‘Fine’.”.

For more information, visit the Scotsman website.