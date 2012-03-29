1792 Silver Center cent highlights Heritage auction

An example of the 1792 Silver Center cent pattern graded Mint State 61 attracted multiple Internet bids, closing at $1 million. The coin realized $1.15 million with the 15 percent buyer’s fee.

An example of one of the first coins struck inside the Philadelphia Mint, a 1792 Silver Center cent pattern, will be offered by Heritage Auctions in its April 18 to 20 sale in conjunction with the Central States Numismatic Society’s spring convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg, Ill.

The present offering, one of fewer than 20 examples known, is the 54th auction appearance of any Silver Center cent since the first known offering 150 years ago, in November 1862.

The pattern is cataloged as Judd 1 in United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers.

The piece in the Heritage auction, Lot 5403, is graded Mint State 61 brown by Professional Coin Grading Service.

The coin is one of 4,185 lots of United States coins to be offered in five floor sessions.

The third session, Platinum Night, at 7 p.m. Central Daylight Time April 19, comprises 429 of the top lots from the entire auction.

A 15 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the final hammer price of each lot won.

For more details about the auction, visit Heritage Numismatic Auctions online at www.ha.com; write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941; or telephone Heritage either at 800-872-6467 or 214-528-3500.

Some highlights:

(1694) London Elephant token, thick planchet, Lot 3006, PCGS MS-63 brown.

1776 Continental dollar, CURENCY spelling, in pewter, Newman 1-C (1776 Continental Currency Coinage and Varieties of the Fugio Cent by Eric P. Newman), Lot 5004, PCGS Extremely Fine 45.

1793 Liberty Cap half cent, Cohen 4 (American Half Cents: The “Little Half Sisters” by Roger S. Cohen Jr.), Lot 5009, PCGS About Uncirculated 58.

1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERICA cent, Sheldon 2 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), Lot 5013, PCGS Secure AU-55.

1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath Cent, Vine and Bars Edge cent, Sprung Die, Sheldon 6, Lot 5015, ANACS EF-40.

1856 Flying Eagle, Low Leaves cent, Snow-4a (A Guide Book of Flying Eagle and Indian Head Cents by Richard Snow), Lot 5025, PCGS Secure Proof 64.

1877 Indian Head cent, Lot 3158, PCGS AU-53.

1794 Flowing Hair half dime, Logan-McCloskey 1 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey), Lot 3704, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Very Fine 30.

1796/5 Draped Bust, Small Eagle half dime, LM-2, Lot 5055, PCGS Secure MS-62+.

1796 Draped Bust quarter dollar, Browning 1 (Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796-1838 by A.W. Browning), Lot 5081, PCGS Secure MS-60.

1795 Flowing Hair, Two Leaves half dollar, Overton 109 (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), Lot 5110, PCGS Secure AU-50.

1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle, Small Date, Large Letters dollar, BB-61 (Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt), Lot 5149, NGC AU-55.

1797 Draped Bust, Small Eagle, 9 by 7 Stars, Small Letters dollar, BB-72, Lot 5153, PCGS EF-40.

1797 Draped Bust, Small Eagle, 10 by 6 Stars, Large Letters dollar, BB-71, Lot 5151, NGC MS-61.

1799 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, 7 by 6 Stars dollar, BB-168, Lot 4856, PCGS Fine 12.

1901 Morgan, Doubled Die Reverse dollar, “Shifted Eagle” variety, VAM-3 (Comprehensive Catalogue and Encyclopedia of U.S. Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars by Leroy Van Allen and A. George Mallis), Lot 5186, NGC MS-61.

1806/4 Capped Bust, With Stars, 8 by 5 Stars gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 1 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), Lot 5210, PCGS AU-55.

1911-D Indian Head quarter eagle, Lot 5238, PCGS MS-64, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

1800 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle gold $5 half eagle, BD-4, Lot 5257, NGC MS-62.

1838-D Classic Head half eagle, McCloskey 1-A (America’s Gold Coinage, American Numismatic Society, 1990), Lot 5263, NGC AU-58.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, 13 Leaves gold $10 eagle, BD-1, Lot 5288, NGC MS-64.

1799 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Small Stars eagle, BD-7, Lot 5293, NGC MS-62.

1804 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Crosslet 4 eagle, BD-1, Lot 5299, NGC MS-63.

1907 Indian Head, Wire Rim eagle, Lot 5311, PCGS Secure MS-64.

1861-O Coronet gold $20 double eagle, Lot 5331, PCGS AU-53.

1920-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle, Lot 5378, NGC MS-61.

1921 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, Lot 5379, PCGS MS-63.

1875 Seated Liberty 20-cent pattern in aluminum, regular dies, Judd 1415, Lot 5426, PCGS Proof 64+ Deep Cameo.

Undated (1840) Seated Liberty, With Drapery quarter dollar master die impression, Judd 110, unique, Proof 64, and companion white metal hub trial piece, Judd-A1840-7, unique, PCGS Proof 64, Lot 5405.

1860 Mormon $5, K-6 (Private Gold Coins and Patterns of the United States by Donald Kagin), Lot 5401, NGC AU-55+. ¦