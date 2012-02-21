1792 half disme among highlight lots in auction

A 1792 half disme certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. as Fine Details, Damaged, is among the highlights from among 1,379 lots of United States coins to be offered in two floor sessions March 8 and 9 in New York City by Heritage Auctions.

The half disme is cataloged as Judd 7 in United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers. The half disme is Lot 3221 in the auction.

The auction is scheduled to be held at the Ukrainian Institute of America at The Fletcher-Sinclair Mansion, 2 E. 79th St.

Some highlights:

1795 Liberty Cap, Jefferson Head, Plain Edge cent, Sheldon 80 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), Lot 3052, NGC Very Fine 25.

1916 Indian Head, Doubled Die Obverse 5-cent coin, Lot 3178, NGC Mint State 63.

1805 Draped Bust, 4 Berries dime, John Reich 2 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey and William L. Subjack), Lot 3246, PCGS MS-66, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

1874-CC Seated Liberty, No Arrows dime, Lot 3255, NGC About Uncirculated 55.

1942/1 Winged Liberty Head dime, Lot 3287, PCGS MS-65 full bands.

1895 Morgan dollar, Lot 3758, Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 65.

1882 Indian Head gold dollar, Lot 3933, NGC Proof 68 Ultra Cameo.

1854-D Indian Head gold $3 coin, Lot 4002, PCGS Secure AU-55.

1855-O Coronet gold $20 double eagle, Lot 4203, NGC AU-55.

1895 Coronet double eagle, Lot 4326, PCGS Proof 64 Deep Cameo, CAC. ¦