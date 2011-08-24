1792 disme in copper realizes $362,500 during Rarities

Among the 814 Rarities Night lots offered Aug. 18 by Stack’s Bowers Galleries was this 1792 disme struck in copper and graded About Uncirculated 55 by Professional Coin Grading Service. The coin sold for $362,250.

A 1792 disme pattern struck in copper and graded About Uncirculated 55 by Professional Coin Grading

Service realized $362,500 during the Aug. 18 Rarities Night session held Aug. 18 in Rosemont, Ill., by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

The coin was among the 814 lots of numismatic rarities offered during the special session.

The pattern is cataloged as Judd 10 in United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers.

At the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money, Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered 6,375 lots combined in U.S., Colonial, pioneer coins and patterns, commemoratives, and tokens and medals in seven sessions, which included the single-session Rarities Night auction. In other, separate, auctions at the convention, the firm offered U.S. paper money and world numismatic items.

The combined prices realized for the seven auction sessions – which includes the 15 percent buyer’s fee added to the final closing price of each lot won – totaled $29.9 million, with 5,137 lots, or 80.6 percent of the 6,375 lots offered, reported sold.

Rarities Night highlights:

1818 New Spain (Texas), Small Planchet, Large Letters, Star With Rounded Tips jola, or half real, PCGS AU-50, $46,000.

1858 SS Central America silver medal and scroll as originally presented to the widow of Capt. William L. Herndon by the state of Virginia, $74,750.

1829 Capped Bust half dime, LM-1 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey), Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 64, $12,075.

1942/1-D Winged Liberty Head dime, PCGS Mint State 65 full bands, CAC, $23,000.

1975 Roosevelt, No S dime, one of two known and the only piece graded by a third-party grading service, PCGS Proof 68, $349,600.

1823/2 Capped Bust quarter dollar, PCGS Good 6, $43,125.

1794 Flowing Hair half dollar, Overton 101 (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), PCGS Extremely Fine 40, $37,375.

1794 Flowing Hair half dollar, O-101a, PCGS Fine 15, $11,212.50

1844/1844-O Seated Liberty, Doubled Date half dollar, Wiley-Bugert 103 (Complete Guide to Liberty Seated Half Dollars by Randy Wiley and Bill Bugert), NGC AU-58, $5,462.50.

1847/6 Seated Liberty half dollar, WB-102, NGC MS-62, $43,125.

1870-CC Seated Liberty half dollar, WB-101, NGC MS-62, $172,500.

1871-CC Seated Liberty half dollar, NGC MS-62, $19,550.

1872-CC Seated Liberty half dollar, NGC MS-62, $19,550.

1878-S Seated Liberty half dollar, WB-101, PCGS MS-63, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., $184,000.

1797 Draped Bust, Large Letters, 10 X 6 Stars, silver dollar, Bowers-Borckardt 71 (Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt), NGC MS-65, $258,750.

1796 Capped Bust, Stars on Obverse gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 3 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), NGC MS-63, $287,500.

1806/5 Capped Bust, 7 by 6 Stars quarter eagle, BD-2, PCGS AU-55, CAC, $69,000.

1854-S Coronet quarter eagle, NGC AU Details – Scratches, Cleaned, $201,250.

1911-D Indian Head, Strong D quarter eagle, PCGS Secure MS-64+, CAC, $29,900.

1879 Flowing Hair gold $4 Stella, Judd 1635, NGC Proof 66 cameo, $218,500.

1879 Flowing Hair gold $4 Stella, Judd 1635, PCGS Proof 65, CAC, $184,287.50.

1798 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Small 8 gold $5 half eagle, BD-6, NGC MS-61, $23,000.

1821 Capped Head half eagle, BD-1, NGC AU-55, CAC, $138,000.

1795 Capped Bust Right, 9 Leaves gold $10 eagle, Taraszka 3 (United States Ten Dollar Gold Eagles 1795-1804 by Anthony J. Taraszka), NGC AU-58, $218,500.

1920-S Indian Head eagle, NGC MS-64, $86,250.

Undated (circa 1800 to 1818) Washington dollar pattern by Jacob Perkins, Judd C1818-2, uniface obverse, blank reverse, NGC AU-55, $40,250.

Undated (1849) Moran & Clark pioneer gold $10 coin pattern, copper, Kagin 1 (Private Gold Coins and Patterns of the United States by Donald Kagin), NGC Uncirculated Details, Environmental Damage, $10,350.

1850 Baldwin & Co., Horseman pioneer gold $10 coin, K-3, NGC MS-64, $281,750.

1851 Augustus Humbert, Lettered Edge, $50 pioneer gold coin, 50D C, 887 THOUS, With 50 on Reverse, K-4, PCGS AU-55+, CAC, $287,500.

1860 Clark, Gruber & Co. pioneer gold $10 coin, K-3, PCGS MS-62, $55,775.

1861/1850 Clark, Gruber & Co. pioneer gold $20 coin from transfer dies, overstruck on an 1850 eagle, produced circa 1960s, MS-63, $6,325.

Pre-ANA sale highlights:

1856 Flying Eagle cent, Snow 3 (Flying Eagle & Indian Cents by Richard Snow) NGC Proof 20, $9,200.

1922 Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse cent, Die Pair II, PCGS EF-45, $1,840.

1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, NGC Mint State 62 brown, $2,300.

1874-CC Seated Liberty, With Arrows dime, PCGS Good 6, $10,350.

1921-D Winged Liberty Head dime, NGC AU-50, $805.

1942/1 Winged Liberty Head dime, NGC MS-62, $3,018.75.

1901-S Barber quarter dollar, NGC Very Good 8, $9,200.

1913-S Barber quarter dollar, PCGS Very Good 10, $2,875.

1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar, PCGS EF-40, $6,325.

1801 Draped Bust half dollar, Overton 102 PCGS VF-20, $2,480.55.

1806 Draped Bust, Pointed 6, With Stems half dollar, O-120a, NGC AU-53, $3,540.

1921 Peace, High Relief dollar, PCGS MS-66, $4,887.50.

1849-C Coronet, Closed Wreath gold dollar, NGC MS-62, $8,625.

1854-O Indian Head gold $3 coin, NGC AU-55, $6,612.50

1932 Indian Head gold $10 eagle, NGC MS-64, $2,587.50.

1883 Hawaii ten cents, Medcalf-Russell 2CS-1 (Standard Catalog of Hawaiian Money by Donald Medcalf and Ronald Russell), PCGS MS-63, $1,725.

1883 Hawaii quarter dollar, Medcalf-Russell 2CS-3, PCGS MS-66, $1,495.

1883 Hawaii half dollar, Medcalf-Russell 2CS-4, PCGS MS-61, $805.

1883 Hawaii dollar, Medcalf-Russell 2CS-5, PCGS EF-45, $747.50. ¦