1792 cent realizes $1.15 million in CSNS sale

An example of one of the first coins struck inside the Philadelphia Mint, a 1792 Silver Center cent pattern, brought $1.15 million with the 15 percent buyer’s fee during Heritage Auctions’ April 18 to 20 sale. The auction was held in conjunction with the Central States Numismatic Society’s spring convention at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg, Ill.

The Heritage offering of the pattern, one of fewer than 20 examples known, is the 54th auction appearance of any Silver Center cent since the first known offering 150 years ago, in November 1862.

The pattern is cataloged as Judd 1 in United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers.

The piece in the Heritage auction is graded Mint State 61 brown by Professional Coin Grading Service. The coin was purchased by Beverly Hills, Calif., dealer Kevin Lipton on behalf of a group of unnamed investors. The winning bid of $1 million was placed via the Internet.

The pattern cent was one of 4,185 lots of United States coins offered by Heritage in five floor sessions.

The third session, Platinum Night, at 7 p.m. Central Daylight Time April 19, comprised 429 of the top lots from the entire auction.

Prices realized for the auction, including the buyer’s fee, totaled $22,867,108.75, with 95.3 percent of the lots offered reported sold.

Some highlights:

(1694) London Elephant token, thick planchet, PCGS MS-63 brown, $6,900.

1776 Continental dollar, CURENCY spelling, in pewter, Newman 1-C (1776 Continental Currency Coinage and Varieties of the Fugio Cent by Eric P. Newman), PCGS Extremely Fine 45, $43,125.

1793 Flowing Hair, Wreath Cent, Vine and Bars Edge cent, Sprung Die, Sheldon 6 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), ANACS EF-40, $16,100.

1856 Flying Eagle, Low Leaves cent, Snow 4a (A Guide Book of Flying Eagle and Indian Head Cents by Richard Snow), PCGS Secure Proof 64, $16,100.

1877 Indian Head cent, PCGS AU-53, $2,875.

1794 Flowing Hair half dime, Logan-McCloskey 1 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey), Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Very Fine 30, $4,312.50.

1796/5 Draped Bust, Small Eagle half dime, LM-2, PCGS Secure MS-62+, $27,600.

1834 Draped Bust quarter dollar, Browning 4 (Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796-1838 by A.W. Browning), NGC MS-66, $26,450.

1795 Flowing Hair, Two Leaves half dollar, Overton 109 (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), PCGS Secure AU-50, $19,550.

1797 Draped Bust, Small Eagle, 10 by 6 Stars, Large Letters dollar, BB-71 (Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt), NGC MS-61, $44,562.50.

1799 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, 7 by 6 Stars dollar, BB-168, PCGS Fine 12, $1,955.

1901 Morgan, Doubled Die Reverse dollar, “Shifted Eagle” variety, VAM-3 (Comprehensive Catalogue and Encyclopedia of U.S. Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars by Leroy Van Allen and A. George Mallis), NGC MS-61, $9,200.

1806/4 Capped Bust, With Stars, 8 by 5 Stars gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 1 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), PCGS AU-55, $21,862.65.

1911-D Indian Head quarter eagle, PCGS MS-64, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., $25,300.

1800 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle gold $5 half eagle, BD-4, NGC MS-62, $16,100.

1838-D Classic Head half eagle, McCloskey 1-A (America’s Gold Coinage, American Numismatic Society, 1990), NGC AU-58, $25,300.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, 13 Leaves gold $10 eagle, BD-1, NGC AU-53, $60,375.

1799 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Small Stars eagle, BD-7, NGC MS-62, $34,500.

1907 Indian Head, Wire Rim eagle, PCGS Secure MS-64, $43,125.

1861-O Coronet gold $20 double eagle, PCGS AU-53, $48,875.

1885 Coronet double eagle, NGC Proof 67 Cameo, CAC, $241,500.

1899 Coronet eagle, NGC Proof 67 Ultra Cameo, CAC, $207,000.

1920-S Saint-Gaudens double eagle, NGC MS-61, $37,375.

1921 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, PCGS MS-63, $178,250.

1875 Seated Liberty 20-cent pattern in aluminum, regular dies, Judd 1415, PCGS Proof 64+ Deep Cameo, $17,250.

Undated (1840) Seated Liberty, With Drapery quarter dollar master die impression, Judd 110, unique, Proof 64, and companion white metal hub trial piece, Judd-A1840-7, unique, PCGS Proof 64, $37,375.

1860 Mormon $5, K-6 (Private Gold Coins and Patterns of the United States by Donald Kagin), NGC AU-55+, $54,625. ¦