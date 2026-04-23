1776~2026-P and -D Emerging Liberty dime bag, roll sales brisk

Numismatic sales of rolls and bags of the circulation quality 1776~2026-P and -D Semiquincentennial Emerging Liberty dimes began April 17.

The United States Mint’s opening day sales April 17 in bags and rolls of 1776~2026 Semiquincentennial Emerging Liberty dimes nearly exhausted the bureau’s planned maximum issue of the specially packaged product for collectors.

The circulation finish coins from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints included 50-coin rolls of the one-year type offered in two-roll sets (one roll from each facility) and 200-coin mini-bags mixing 100 coins from each.

The U.S. Mint limited the numismatic products to 12,000 two-roll sets and 8,000 of the 200-coin canvas bags, but placed no household-order restrictions.

The circulation quality two-roll sets (a total of 100 dimes per set, a $10 face value) were offered at $40 and the 200-coin bags at $54.

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The U.S. Mint’s Office of Public Affairs reported that first day sales totaled 7,873 of the 200-coin mixed bags and 11,697 of the two-roll sets.

For one year only, 2026, the United States Mint is celebrating the 2026 Semiquincentennial through the minting and issuance of special coins and medals, with design changes to most of the nation’s circulating coins, including the copper-nickel clad dime.

The dime’s obverse design, by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Esao Andrews and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell, illustrates “a determined Liberty as the winds of revolution waft through her hair. With steadfast resolve, she faces the tyranny of the British monarchy. Her Liberty cap bears stars and stripes, at once a symbol of our burgeoning nation and a reference to early American coinage.”

The reverse design created and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Eric Custer features an eagle in flight carrying arrows in its talons, representing the American Revolution and the colonists’ fight for independence.

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