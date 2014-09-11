Special U.S. Bicentennial dollar found after toll-booth toss
- Published: Sep 11, 2014, 11 AM
The news segment above about a Texas woman who was forced to part ways with a sentimentally valuable 1776–1976 U.S. Bicentennial dollar coin was produced by KHOU in Houston and put online on Aug. 27.
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