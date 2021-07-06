-
Oct 23, 2021, 12:00 PM
Sarah Miller promoted at Heritage AuctionsSarah Miller is promoted to senior vice president at Heritage Auctions and will assist Heritage president Greg Rohan in overseeing the activity of the company's expanding New York office.
Oct 22, 2021, 09:44 AM
First-day sales for Unlimited Proof 2021-S $1 set top 50,000 unitsFirst-day sales of the four-coin 2021-S American Innovation Dollar sets, with Proof coins featuring New Hampshire, Virginia, New York and North Carolina innovations, exceeded 50,000 sets.
Oct 22, 2021, 09:30 AM
CCAC looks to future programs by U.S. MintThe annual report detailing the activities of the past year by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee was reviewed and approved, while the newest member of the panel was officially sworn in.
Oct 22, 2021, 09:15 AM
2021 Morgan and Peace dollars now shippingThe wait is almost over for U.S. Mint customers who ordered the limited-edition 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars struck the the Mint's three facilities, as the Mint verifies that shipping has started.
Oct 22, 2021, 09:00 AM
Week's Most Read: Stopping counterfeitersEfforts by the U.S. Mint to thwart counterfeiters and some recent remarkable error coins offered at auction were captivating to readers in the past week.
Oct 20, 2021, 15:24 PM
Making a connection in US-Mexican NumismaticsJeff and Larry branch out to world topics, including the upcoming US-Mexican Numismatics convention with World Numismatics’ Cory Frampton.
Oct 20, 2021, 10:00 AM
V.D. Brenner medal for patriots group soars during saleIn the first offering from a major collection of medals by Victor David Brenner, an example of his 1895 bronze Society of the Cincinnati medal sold for $5,400, well above its estimate, to the society's museum.
Oct 19, 2021, 08:30 AM
Market Analysis: Rare 1815/2 Capped Bust half dollarAn 1815/2 Capped Bust half dollar, discovered stashed in a tobacco tin under a staircase in a British home and now graded PCGS MS-63 sold in Heritage's Oct. 7 Premier Session in Dallas for $39,600.
Oct 18, 2021, 07:00 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Oct. 18, 2021: What about 2022?For customers of the numismatic products of the U.S. Mint, 2021 had its highs and lows, with the sales of stunningly popular coins pleasing some and alienating others. What is in store for 2022?
Oct 15, 2021, 10:00 AM
Mint to gauge future demand for 1-ounce military medalsTo gauge customer interest, the U.S. Mint catalog lists the 1-ounce silver Air Force and Coast Guard medals for 2022 with a Remind Me button, but no mintage, sale date or price.
Oct 15, 2021, 09:30 AM
Reverse Proof set of American Innovation dollars sales to start Nov. 8The limited-edition four-coin Reverse Proof 2021 American Innovation $1 Coin set representing New Hampshire, North Carolina, New York and Virginia is expected to go on sale on Nov. 8.
Oct 15, 2021, 09:15 AM
New American Eagles anti-counterfeiting tech is overt, covertU.S. Mint anti-counterfeiting efforts include minting changes, with obvious and not obvious results, and a lab to verify that masses of metal presented as mutilated coins actually are U.S. coins.
Oct 15, 2021, 09:00 AM
Week's Most Read: New quarter designsThe unveiling of the 2022 American Women quarter dollars' designs and the sale of four Canadian counterstamped silver dollars topped the attention for the week.
Oct 14, 2021, 09:00 AM
Market Analysis: Coveted 1976 Bicentennial error coinsA 1976-D Washington quarter dollar and a 1976-D Kennedy half dollar, each with an obverse die cap error, were popular attractions in the Aug. 19 sale offerings by Stack's Bowers Galleries.
Oct 13, 2021, 10:51 AM
It’s Got That LookJeff and Larry explore the importance of design, including the new designs planned for 2022 coins.
Oct 13, 2021, 09:00 AM
Market Analysis: A broadstruck 1855 gold quarter eagleAn 1855 Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle provided a rare glimpse at a gold coin with an error as the broadstruck coin brought $26,400 in Stack's Bowers Galleries' Aug. 19 sale.
Oct 11, 2021, 11:00 AM
Boylston Collection of Seated Liberty half dollars at Regency 48 saleA collection of Proof and Mint State Seated Liberty half dollars from the Boylston Collection amassed over a 20-year period is in Legend's Regency 48 sale in San Diego Oct. 27 and 28.
Oct 11, 2021, 07:00 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Oct. 11, 2021: The hobby's new normalSigns indicate that the numismatic community is edging back to normal, or at least a new normal. Whether it will ever return to the pre-pandemic era is unclear, though that may be a good thing.
Oct 10, 2021, 10:00 AM
First 2022 ANA show registration opensRegistration is now open and early reservations are encouraged for rooms at the host site of the 2022 National Money Show, to be held March 10-12 at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.
Oct 9, 2021, 11:00 AM
Market Analysis: Major error coins in ANA saleRanked within the top 30 of the greatest U.S. error coins, a deep obverse die cap on an 1847 Braided Hair cent, graded MS-63 brown, sold for $28,800 in a Stack's Bowers Galleries auction.
US Coins May 3, 2022, 10 AM
Legislation seeking new 2024 commemorative coin program
US Coins May 2, 2022, 11 AM
Market Analysis: 1907 Indian Head $10 patterns lead bids
Precious Metals May 2, 2022, 10 AM
Organizations seek creation of gold bar registry
Paper Money May 2, 2022, 8 AM
Bank of Scotland to release a new polymer note