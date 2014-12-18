16th annual MPC Fest set for March in Port Clinton, Ohio

The 16th annual MPC Fest is set for March 13 to 16 in Port Clinton, Ohio.

The fest is open to collectors of military-related currency such as military payment certificates, Japanese invasion money and bonds.

The fest features a small bourse on March 13 and break-out sessions for specific areas of study throughout the weekend, plus a Jeopardy-style “March Madness” quiz on military money topics.

In addition, each person attending the fest is paid in the form of military fest certificates, or MFCs.

An auction is also conducted to pay the tuition for several collectors to attend the military money seminars at the American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Pre-registration is required to attend the fest and it includes all fest events, hotel accommodations and meals. To find out room rates and registration fees, telephone the Holiday Inn Express in Port Clinton at 419-732-7322 and ask for Kim Bartish.

