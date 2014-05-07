$1,640 listed price for Proof 2014 American Buffalo gold coin

The day before the Proof 2014-W American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coin hit the market, its four-figure price was released by the U.S. Mint.

The Mint’s website listed a $1,640 price tag for the American Buffalo gold coin Wednesday afternoon in advance of the coin becoming available to the buying public at noon ET Thursday.

"The American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin is the first 24-karat gold proof coin ever struck by the United States Mint and is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Buffalo Gold Bullion Coin,” the Mint’s description reads.

The Mint announced last week that Thursday would be the first day orders for the coin could be placed. However, it didn’t list its price until Wednesday as it waited to see where the most recent value of gold fell on the Mint's pricing chart.

The gold coin will feature the original James Earle Fraser designs from the 1913 Indian Head, Bison on Mound 5-cent coin (a design also called the Type I Buffalo nickel) — the profile of a Native American on the obverse with the inscriptions “LIBERTY” and “F” for Fraser, and the modern date “2014” and “W” for the West Point Mint; on the reverse is the bison with the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” along with updates “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “$50,” “1 OZ.” and “.9999 FINE GOLD.”

Each American Buffalo gold coin will arrive inside a matte-finished hardwood box and with a certificate of authenticity.

Orders will be accepted on the Mint’s catalog webpage and by phone at 800-872-6468. (Using TTY equipment, hearing- and speech-impaired customers can call 888-321-6468.) A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.