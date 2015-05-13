16 percent of Mamie Eisenhower First Spouse gold coins sold

The 2015-W Mamie Eisenhower, First Spouse gold $10 coins went on sale May 7. Shown is the Proof version.

Sixteen percent of the maximum authorization of Proof and Uncirculated 2015-W half-ounce gold Mamie Eisenhower $10 coins were reported sold during the first three days of sales by the United States Mint.

The coins went on sale May 7, with the Proof coins offered at $790 and the Uncirculated version at $770.

Sales through May 10 indicated 1,035 Proof coins and 587 Uncirculated coins were sold. The combined maximum mintage is 10,000 coins. Mintage of each version is determined by actual sales.

Pricing for the .9999 gold coins is based on the Mint's pricing grid for coins containing precious metals and is subject to change weekly.

