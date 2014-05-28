$1,575 U.S. Mint's price for 2014 American Eagle Uncirculated

The Uncirculated 2014-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin is available to order on the U.S. Mint website for $1,575.

The coins are collector versions of the Mint’s American Eagle gold bullion coins. They feature Augustus Saint-Gaudens' full-length portrait of Liberty on its obverse, and Miley Busiek’s male eagle flying above a female eagle and her nest of eaglets on its reverse.



"The 22-karat gold coin is struck on specially burnished blanks and has a finish similar to its bullion counterpart,” a May 15 U.S. Mint release states.



One thing the Uncirculated version features that the bullion coin does not is the “W” Mint mark, letting viewers know the coin was struck at the West Point Mint.



The coinis composed of 91.67 percent gold, 3 percent silver, and approximately 5 percent copper. Each coin contains a full troy ounce of pure gold.



The coins come encapsulated within a presentation case. They also come with a certificate of authenticity.



Orders can be placed on the Mint’s website or by calling 800-872-6468 (888-321-6468 for hearing- or speech-impaired with TTY equipment). A shipping and handling fee of $4.95 will be tacked onto all domestic orders.