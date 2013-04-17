2013 American Numismatic Association election

The 2013 election of the next president and vice president of the American Numismatic Association Board of Governors will be uncontested, in the first ANA election to offer members electronic balloting.

Walter Ostromecki, who is currently vice president of the nine-member board, is the lone presidential nominee. Jeff Garrett, currently a member of the board, is the only person seeking the vice-presidential position.

Fourteen ANA members have accepted a nomination to run for one of seven governor seats.

Incumbent board members Gary Adkins, Mike Ellis, Greg Lyon and Scott Rottinghaus are running for re-election.

Other candidates for the board, listed in alphabetical order, are Scott Barman, Steve D’Ippolito, William D. Hyder, Richard Jozefiak, Tom Mulvaney, Oded Paz, Ralph Ross, Laura Sperber, Jeff Swindling and Jeff Wuller. Swindling unsuccessfully ran for the board in 2009.

The terms of all board members expire this year. Tom Hallenbeck, current president, along with current board members Clifford Mishler and Wendell A. Wolka, are not running for re-election.

An open candidates forum will be held May 11 from noon to 2 p.m. during the ANA National Money Show in New Orleans in Room 266/267 in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Barbara Gregory, editor of the ANA’s journal The Numismatist, will serve as moderator. She will direct questions about the ANA’s future, the candidate’s platforms, the hobby and other issues during the forum.

Electronic balloting

In January 2013, the ANA Board of Governors approved the use of electronic balloting for the 2013 election. Members can chose to receive a traditional paper ballot, or they can opt in to vote online.

Members should login to the Members Only section on the ANA website at www.money.org and choose ANA Election Ballots.

Once there, they can opt in to receive the electronic ballot by clicking the “electronic ballot” box, or they can click on the “contact info” tab to verify their mailing address for a paper ballot to be sent.

Candidate photos and biographies will be posted on the ANA election site in a few weeks, according to RyAnne Scott, ANA marketing and communications manager.

On or before June 1, paper ballots will be distributed to all ANA members entitled to vote except for those who opt in for online voting.

The June issue of The Numismatist will publish candidate biographies, platforms and portraits. Deadline for receipt of paper ballots by Survey & Ballot Systems, located in Eden Prairie, Minn., is July 1.

Ballots will be tabulated and the results communicated to the ANA president and executive director no later than July 15.

The ANA will announce the results, including the number of votes received by each candidate, to the candidates and the numismatic media no earlier than July 16.

The newly elected board of governors will be installed on Aug. 16 during the ANA World’s Fair of Money Convention in Rosemont, Ill.

Those elected will serve for the next two years.

The ANA has an Election Center page on its website. It is located at www.money.org/elections.

More information is also available by sending an email to the ANA at election@money.org.

Written requests for information can be mailed to American Numismatic Association, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. ¦