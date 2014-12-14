12 Days of Christmas: Star of Bethlehem

The Star of Bethlehem or Christmas Star guided travelers to visit the newborn Christ child. A star-shaped coin from Niue features what Renaissance-style painting of the Adoration of the Magi.

Coin World continues reviewing the “12 Days of Christmas” in numismatics.

Star of Bethlehem



Though Christmas may signify spending time with family and giving to others, for many the holiday focus extends to the eternal, in celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Star of Bethlehem, also known as the Christmas star, is mentioned in the Bible story of the birth of Christ. The star is what brought the Three Wise Men or so-called Magi to Bethlehem, where Mary and Joseph had traveled for a census. It is there in Bethlehem, in a humble stable, that the Bible records the birth of Jesus.

This event is recorded on a 2014 Christmas star coin from Niue issued through private distributor International Coin House.

Read all of Coin World's "12 Days of Christmas" posts

The Proof .9999 fine silver dollar features a colorful Renaissance-era scene of the adoration of the magi, with the three travelers, proud parents and the newborn.

What makes this coin a stellar choice for Coin World’s “12 Days of Christmas” list is its star-like shape, meant to evoke the movement of a star across the sky.

The coin retails for €57 (about $70 U.S.) and has a mintage of 5,000 pieces. Turns out you can count the number of stars!

More from CoinWorld.com:

X-ray performed on Boston time capsule that may contain 17th century Pine Tree shilling

The man who spent $4.76 million on gold Nobel Prize medal has returned it to its owner

For 2014 Kennedy half dollar, value difference between Specimen 68 and Specimen 69 huge: Market Analysis

Numismatists at ICG identify previously unknown 1803 Draped Bust dollar obverse

Why is the U.S. Mint selling silver American Eagles at a record-breaking pace?



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!