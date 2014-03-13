Why did a 1943-D Washington quarter sell for $11,750?
Heritage Auctions' Fed. 27 to 28 floor auctions held in association with the American Numismatic Association National Money Show in Atlanta, along with a separate March 2 online session, brought nearly $15 million total. Below is one of the transactions that provides a good teaching point in our hobby.
The Lot:
1943-D Washington quarter dollar, PCGS MS-68
The Price:
$11,750
The Story:
In 1943, as World War II raged, more than 16 million quarter dollars were struck at the Denver Mint. In circulated and in lower Mint State grades, a 1943-D Washington quarter dollar is a common issue. But in Mint State 68 it’s a condition rarity and PCGS has graded just a single example in this grade with none finer. It sold for $11,750 at a Feb. 27 Heritage auction.
Surprisingly, it has been offered twice recently at auction.
On Nov. 3, 2013, it sold for $12,925 and on Jan. 14, 2013, it brought $17,625.
