Why did a 1943-D Washington quarter sell for $11,750?

This 1943-D Washington quarter dollar, with handsome obverse toning, PCGS MS-68, realized $11,750 at a Feb. 27, 2014, Heritage auction.

Original images courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions' Fed. 27 to 28 floor auctions held in association with the American Numismatic Association National Money Show in Atlanta, along with a separate March 2 online session, brought nearly $15 million total. Below is one of the transactions that provides a good teaching point in our hobby. 

The Lot:

1943-D Washington quarter dollar, PCGS MS-68

The Price:

$11,750

The Story:

In 1943, as World War II raged, more than 16 million quarter dollars were struck at the Denver Mint. In circulated and in lower Mint State grades, a 1943-D Washington quarter dollar is a common issue. But in Mint State 68 it’s a condition rarity and PCGS has graded just a single example in this grade with none finer. It sold for $11,750 at a Feb. 27 Heritage auction. 

Surprisingly, it has been offered twice recently at auction.

On Nov. 3, 2013, it sold for $12,925 and on Jan. 14, 2013, it brought $17,625. 

