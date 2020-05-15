1,945-coin limit for American Eagle gold issue marking anniversary of WWII end

The Proof 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary American Eagle gold $50 coin will be struck with a mintage of just 1,945 coins.

The Proof 2020-W End of World War II 75th Anniversary American Eagle gold $50 coin will be released sometime later in the calendar year with a symbolic but scant mintage of just 1,945 coins. The 1,945 mintage, matching the celebrated date, is the lowest mintage established by the bureau for a numismatic product.

The numismatic product will have a household order limit of one coin.

The designs and specifications of the special 1-ounce .9167 fine gold coin are the same as the standard Proof American Eagle gold $50 coin, except the limited-edition release bears a symbolic V75 privy mark on the obverse.

The V for Victory privy mark is in the field to the right and below the olive branch grasped in Liberty’s extended left hand.

The V75 is raised within a recessed cartouche shaped like the Rainbow Pool that is part of the World War II Memorial at West Potomac Park in Washington, D.C.

The same privy mark appears on the five 2020 America the Beautiful quarter dollars struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark and released into circulation with quarter dollars struck for commerce at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The 2020-W quarter dollar production is restricted to 2 million of each of the five designs.

Pricing for the limited-edition Proof 2020-W American Eagle gold coin will be announced by the U.S. Mint closer to the issue date, which has not yet been announced.

Although the Mint product schedule also identifies a Proof WWII 75th Anniversary silver “coin,” that issue will actually be a silver medal.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter