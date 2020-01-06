-
Oct 19, 2020, 10:30 AM
Maryland American Innovation dollar available in bags, rolls on Nov. 23Bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2020 American Innovation dollars celebrating Maryland and the Hubble telescope go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Nov. 23.
Oct 19, 2020, 07:00 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Oct. 19, 2020: Thinking positive thoughtsLife has been challenging all year because of the pandemic, and the future remains uncertain. However, there's a lot of good things going on in the coin collecting hobby today.
Oct 17, 2020, 10:00 AM
Market Analysis: Unsold top rarities not an indicatorWhy a given coin doesn't sell in a given auction may have nothing to do with the quality of the coin offered or the current market conditions.
Oct 17, 2020, 10:00 AM
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter available on Nov. 16The next-to-last quarter dollar in the America the Beautiful program, representing the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve for Kansas, becomes available in bags and rolls Nov. 16.
Oct 16, 2020, 11:40 AM
Mint FOIA response confirms origins of American EaglesDespite reports to the contrary, the response from the U.S. Mint on a FOIA request has confirmed that 1986 and 1987 American Eagle silver bullion coins were struck only at the San Francisco Mint.
Oct 16, 2020, 09:30 AM
Proof 2020-S American Eagle sales are off to a brisk startSales began on Oct. 13 for the 2020-S American Eagle silver dollar, and nearly 170,000 (out of the 200,000 available) were purchased the first day, despite an increased price.
Oct 16, 2020, 09:00 AM
Week's Most Read: Happenings at the U.S. MintThe U.S. Mint's practices and products completely dominated the attention of readers as price increases and design changes led the most read item topics in the past week.
Oct 15, 2020, 19:00 PM
PCGS adds security feature to productsTo combat counterfeiting of third-party grading service holders, PCGS is adding a Near Field Communication chip to its encapsulations to allow checking certification information on a mobile device.
Oct 15, 2020, 10:25 AM
Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle gold coin sales to start Nov. 19The Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle gold $50 coin will be limited to 7,000 coins with a household limit of one when offered for sale by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Nov. 19.
Oct 15, 2020, 09:00 AM
Could diamond ‘coins’ be traded as easily as gold?"Coins" that contain a set of statistically calibrated natural diamonds and a computer chip are being offered as a tradable commodity by Diamond Standard.
Oct 15, 2020, 09:00 AM
Kolbe & Fanning offer Scott Rubin collection of auction catalogsAn extraordinary library of coin auction catalogs from the mid 19th century to present day, collected by researcher Scott Rubin, will be offered for sale in late October.
Oct 13, 2020, 12:29 PM
All coins are political: Jeff and Chris tackle a reader's questionsJeff and Chris discuss the legislative process that creates coinage in the United States and review an issue of Coin World from 1985. Jeff shares what he's reading, and the two discuss the portrayal of living people on American coins.
Oct 12, 2020, 07:00 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Oct. 12, 2020: Consult collectors on price changesPrice increases for U.S. Mint products are sometimes necessary, but are Mint officials taking potential collector reaction into account when increasing the price of a coin, coin set or medal?
Oct 11, 2020, 12:00 PM
Former United States Mint official releases new bookA book by Tom Jurkowsky, retired director of the U.S. Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, addresses some challenges he faced with disseminating information to the media.
Oct 11, 2020, 10:00 AM
Circulating quarters 10-coin set is now available from MintA 10-coin set of America the Beautiful quarter dollars from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints with a circulation finish is being offered by the United States Mint for $10.
Oct 10, 2020, 11:00 AM
Mint stops taking new orders for the 2020 American Eagle palladium coinOrders placed for the Uncirculated 2020-W American Eagle palladium $25 coins have reached the point where the U.S. Mint will accept no more orders on the coin's 10,000-unit mintage.
Oct 9, 2020, 12:33 PM
Legends appear at Oct. 8 Legend sale but fail to meet reservesIn Legend's Oct. 8 auction in Las Vegas, featuring a record-setting 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar and other top coins, a few did not sell as bidding did not meet reserves.
Oct 9, 2020, 11:06 AM
2020 Uncirculated Mint set won’t contain 2020-W 5-cent coinCOVID-19 adjustments force the Mint to abandon planned inclusion of an Uncirculated 2020-W 5-cent coin with the 2020 Uncirculated Coin sets scheduled for November release.
Oct 9, 2020, 11:03 AM
United States Mint increases prices on 15 silver productsPrices for 15 numismatic products the U.S. Mint offers in .999 fine silver are being hiked Oct. 13 as the Mint attempts to recover costs and meet its fiduciary obligations.
Oct 9, 2020, 09:00 AM
Week's Most Read: New reverse designs for American EaglesThe future of U.S. coins was a prominent theme as readers watched legislative and Mint activities directly impacting designs and programs reaching deep into the 21st century.
