$3 proof for the Knickerbocker Bank in Stack's Bowers Aug. 7 sale

A $3 proof for the Knickerbocker Bank of the City of New York, will be offered by Stack's Bowers in its Aug. 7 auction during the American Numismatic Association World Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

The note, graded Choice Uncirculated by the auction firm is a classic acquisition for a New Yorker or anyone who enjoys history — a rare $3 proof for the Knickerbocker Bank of the City of New York. Knickerbocker is a nickname traced back to the early Dutch settlers of New Netherlands, later New York City.

The piece is considered to be the “highlight of the [Peter] Mayer Collection of proofs contained in this 2014 ANA sale,” according to the catalog description.

The large vignette in the center was custom designed for the bank and shows the High Bridge, later known as the Aqueduct Bridge, over the Harlem River connecting the Manhattan and Bronx boroughs. At right is an artist’s interpretation of “Father Knickerbocker.”

This piece was once part of the John J. Ford Jr. Collection (where it was part of a partial sheet proof with $1, $2 and $3 notes). It has an estimate of between $8,000 to $12,000.