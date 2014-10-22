Finest known 1870 Proof Seated Liberty $1 in Beverly Hills auction

Heritage notes that this 1870 Proof Seated Liberty Dollar, graded NGC Proof 67 Ultra Cameo with an NGC Star, is “almost certainly” the finest known.

Heritage Auctions will present nearly 5,000 lots at its upcoming U.S. coins Signature Auction Nov. 6 and 7 in Beverly Hills, Calif., with online sessions on Nov. 9 and 10.

The firm’s Premier Session on Nov. 6 features more than 600 high-end coins. Some of the standout rarities in the session include an 1889-CC Morgan dollar graded Mint State 61 by Professional Coin Grading Service, an 1895 Morgan dollar in PCGS Proof 64 Cameo, and a PCGS Proof 68 Deep Cameo 1900 Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle.

The sale is particularly strong in silver dollars across many U.S. coin types. Here is one interesting dollar that will be crossing the auction block in Beverly Hills. For another, click here.

Finest certified Proof 1870 Seated Liberty $1

This pricey highlight is the single-finest certified 1870 Seated Liberty dollar, graded Proof 67 Ultra Cameo by NGC with an NGC Star indicating visual appeal.

Although the 1870 Proof dollar saw a mintage of 1,000 pieces, many may have been melted, and Heritage notes that Proof silver dollars from 1870 are scarcer than Seated Liberty Proof dollars with similar mintage levels from other years.

Heritage notes that this example is “almost certainly” the finest known example and observes, for pedigree purposes (to help identify this coin in future sales), “a small patch of obverse planchet roughness in the field between stars 1 and 2, and a single dark fleck on Liberty’s neck.”

The piece, which exhibits virtually no toning, was offered relatively recently at Heritage’s September 2013 Long Beach Expo auction where it sold for $41,125.