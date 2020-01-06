-
Jul 13, 2020, 11:00 AM
Sales of limited-edition special finish product targeted at children top 23,000 setsFewer than a third of the available 75,000 limited-edition, special-finish 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Kids sets, aimed at young collectors and scheduled for September delivery, have sold.
Jul 13, 2020, 07:00 AM
Monday Morning Brief for July 13, 2020: Colorized U.S. coinsWith the release of the United States’ first colorized coins a little more than a month from now, the nation will be joining the rest of the world.
Jul 12, 2020, 11:30 AM
ANS schedules Money Talks on State Coinages of the ConfederationThe latest in the ANS series of Money Talks, "State Coinages of the Confederation, 1785-1788," will be presented by Ray Williams, live via video conference July 18.
Jul 12, 2020, 09:00 AM
Market Analysis: Counterstamp on 1843 quarter dollar intriguesAn 1843 Seated Liberty quarter dollar, part of the Q. David Bowers collection and subject of an entry in a 2000 book about rare coins, realized $7,800 in a recent Stack's Bowers auction.
Jul 11, 2020, 10:00 AM
ANA eLearning Academy webinars available for improving educationThe ANA has opened classes, live first, then recorded versions, in the eLearning Academy to provide education opportunities in place of canceled physical coin shows and events.
Jul 11, 2020, 09:00 AM
Stack’s Bowers presents important early cents at Aug. 6 auctionThe Stack's Bowers Galleries auction originally planned for the ANA World's Fair of Money will go on and feature the ESM Collection of United States Large Cents as a key attraction.
Jul 10, 2020, 16:00 PM
U.S. Mint sells older gold, silver coinage to select dealers in sealed-bid auctionUnsold products from 2016 to 2018 in the U.S. Mint inventory have been offered to select bulk dealers via a sealed-bid auction, with thousands of gold and silver coins moved.
Jul 10, 2020, 12:48 PM
Diminutive denominationHalf cents and other copper coins take center stage on the podcast this week. Jeff and Chris interview Bill Eckberg about his book on half cents and leadership of Early American Coppers (EAC).
Jul 10, 2020, 12:46 PM
U.S. Mint's first coins with color on sale Aug. 28The U.S. Mint's first foray into colorizing coins, examples of the half dollar and silver dollar coins in the 2020 National Basketball Hall of Fame program, will soon be available for purchase.
Jul 10, 2020, 12:30 PM
Market Analysis: Americana strong at Stack's Bowers auctionSeldom seem rarities from the 19th century drew spirited bidding attention in the Early American Coins and Numismatic Americana session at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Santa Ana auctions.
Jul 10, 2020, 11:45 AM
2020-W Salt River Bay quarter release delayedProduction chain disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic prompt altering plans for circulating the 2020-W Salt River Bay quarter dollars, and ditch special plans for all the 2020-W quarter dollars.
Jul 10, 2020, 09:00 AM
Week's Most Read: Taking action on a coin shortageA coin shortage created by COVID-19 conditions continues to draw attention, as banks ration coins and merchants call for cashless transactions or exact change.
Jul 7, 2020, 11:30 AM
Three-coin Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve set sales to startThe U.S. Mint will soon offer a three-coin set featuring the U.S. Virgin Islands' Salt River Bay National Historical Park, in the America the Beautiful quarter dollar series, with coins from three Mints.
Jul 7, 2020, 08:00 AM
Market Analysis: Eleanor Roosevelt a First Spouse key gold coinLow sales of the Eleanor Roosevelt, First Spouse gold $10 coin make it a key in the series, and a PCGS Proof 70 Deep Cameo example in a First Strike holder sold for over $2,000 in June.
Jul 6, 2020, 09:00 AM
Market Analysis: MS-69 2005-P Kennedy half brings $1,915.86The 2005 Kennedy half dollars had a unique distribution and a mintage in the millions, but one of the finest MS-69 examples as graded by PCGS brought home nearly $2,000 in a sale.
Jul 6, 2020, 07:00 AM
Monday Morning Brief for July 6, 2020: Cent Project is worthyThe Cent Project 2020, an effort launched by Lincoln cent specialist and dealer Charles Daughtrey, is a worthy project that needs volunteers in every state.
Jul 4, 2020, 09:00 AM
Q. David Bowers sells his collection of Vermont coppersThe personal collection of 1780s Vermont Coppers that researcher and author Q. David Bowers began in 1954, the basis for his 2018 book on the coins, was sold June 18.
Jul 4, 2020, 08:30 AM
Reverse Proof dollar sales start on July 21 with no household limitThe United States Mint will offer Reverse Proof 2020-S American Innovation dollars featuring Connecticut with a limited mintage of 75,000 and no household buying limit.
Jul 3, 2020, 14:00 PM
Circulating coin shortage pushes Cent Project into 2021The continuation of pandemic conditions has led to the extension of the recently announced The Cent Project 2020 into next year in hopes of getting an accurate count.
Jul 3, 2020, 10:00 AM
Market Analysis: Sustained demand for 21st century U.S. coinsCertain coins excite continued demand well after their issue, and that includes some examples produced by the United States Mint within the last few years.
