World Gold Council publishes global gold demand trends

Global demand for gold bars and bullion coins during the first quarter of calendar year 2026 was the second highest quarter on record at 474 tons, a 42% jump, according to the World Gold Council’s Gold Demand Trends researched by Metals Focus [https://www.gold.org/goldhub/research/gold-demand-trends/gold-demand-trends-q1-2026]

Metals Focus is an independent precious metals research consultancy based in London, England.

Asian investors are credited with the phenomenal surge in gold investment product buying, according to the Metals Focus report.

U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle .9167 fine gold bullion coins to dealers authorized to purchase them, across all four weights and denominations, reached 86,500 ounces for the first three months of 2026, while the American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin sales totaled 39,500.

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Total first quarter gold demand was 2% higher year on year for the same period at 1,231 tons. “This modest growth in volumes combined with gold’s exceptional price rise, generated a 74% jump in the value of quarterly demand to a record,” $193 billion in U.S. dollars, according to the Metals Focus Research.

Buying of gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) settled at 62 tons during the first quarter of 2026, a lower rate than the 230 tons in the first quarter of 2025.

Amid record high gold prices, jewelry demand dipped 23% year on year.

Central banks bought 244 tons of gold the first quarter of 2026, a 3% jump year on year, despite a parallel increase in selling activity.

Demand for gold used in technology pushed 1% higher, to 82 tons, triggered primarily by continued growth in Artificial Intelligence infrastructure.

Additional highlights

The London Bullion Market Association’s closing afternoon gold price per troy ounce set a new quarterly average record of $4,873 in U.S. dollars. The price hit a historical high of $5,405 (U.S.) per ounce in January, followed by a notable correction. During the first quarter, the gold price returned 6%.

The supply of gold increased in the first quarter to 1,231 tons reflecting modest growth in mine production together with a 5% bump from recycling.

“Investment demand now far exceeds fabrication,” according to Metals Focus research. “Weaker jewelery demand alongside growing investor interest in gold has changed the composition of demand in recent years.”

Mine supply is expected to edge higher again in response to high prices and margins, according to Metals Focus.