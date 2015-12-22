Gold, silver coins since 1976 focus of new book

Whitman Publishing in 2016 will release Dennis Tucker's book, American Gold and Silver: U.S. Mint Collector and Investor Coins and Medals, Bicentennial to Date

The United States Mint's more than 100 collectible gold and silver coins and medals not named American Eagle are the focus of American Gold and Silver: U.S. Mint Collector and Investor Coins and Medals, Bicentennial to Date, a soon-to-be-released book written by Dennis Tucker and being published by Whitman Publishing.

The book is available now for pre-order, but won't be shipping until it's made available in February 2016.

"Inside you’ll find a richly illustrated history of silver and gold in the coinage of colonial America and the United States," Whitman's description of the book reads. "You’ll see why silver and gold were difficult for the average American to acquire through most of our history. Learn about the American Arts gold medallion program of the early 1980s, and the U.S. Mint’s recent American Buffalo, First Spouse, and America the Beautiful bullion programs. Bicentennial gold medals, the 2014 gold Kennedy half dollar, 1916–2016 centennial gold coins, silver Wildlife Refuge Service medals, the 9/11 national medal, and other important modern productions all are cataloged and described inside."

Connect with Coin World:

In addition to the coins, Tucker's book also focuses on the people and places that made them possible.

Q. David Bowers, who wrote the book's foreword, is quoted by Whitman as saying Tucker's book is “Exciting, informative, and in the annals of numismatic research unique. This book will serve permanently as the source for facts on the U.S. Mint’s modern gold and silver coins and medals."

The hardcover book is 386 pages long and includes illustrations.

Those interested in getting more information about the book and how to preorder it can visit Whitman's website.