West Point Mint producing Proof 2023-W gold American Eagles

The West Point Mint is currently producing Proof 2023-W American Eagle gold coins in multiple sizes, to be offered for sale to the public sometime this spring.

The coins will be offered in separate numismatic products, but the U.S. Mint has not yet announced maximum mintage figures for the multiple numismatic products nor any exact release dates. As of 10 a.m. Eastern Time Dec. 7, the U.S. Mint’s website carried no indication if the numismatic products containing the gold coins will also be offered by subscription.

Pricing for each of the products will be disclosed by the U.S. Mint the week the product goes on sale to the public. Pricing, determined according to the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for coins containing precious metals, is subject to change weekly with movement in the spot price per troy ounce of gold on the London market.

The U.S. Mint has not yet posted the parameters for the 2023 pricing grid. The 2022 grid is found here.

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The individual product pages on the U.S. Mint’s website at www.usmint.gov indicate a household ordering limit of one of each option, subject to change.

The products to be offered will include:

➤ 1-ounce $50 coin.

➤ Half-ounce $25 coin.

➤ Quarter-ounce $10 coin.

➤ Tenth-ounce $5 coin.

➤ Four-coin gold Proof set.

The American Eagle .9167 fine gold coins will exhibit the standard mirrored finish, with frosted devices contrasted against highly reflective, polished fields.

The planchets before striking are also highly polished and massaged with a special lubricant to prevent struck coins from sticking to the face of the obverse or reverse dies.

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