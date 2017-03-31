This 1987 American Eagle silver dollar in an early PCGS holder was valued at $56, but sold for $1,155 in online sale. Curiosity about why made it the top story of the week on CoinWorld.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Recent commemorative coin product sellouts are few and far between: Of the four commemorative coin programs conducted by the U.S. Mint in 2015 and 2016, the only reported sellout is the 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver set.

4. Atocha shipwreck silver bar among Sedwick’s May auction lots: May 3 and 4, Florida auction house and coin dealer Daniel Frank Sedwick LLC offers items recovered from the 1622 wreck of the Nuestra Señora de Atocha.

3. Thieves steal $4 million gold coin from German museum: The Royal Canadian Mint in 2007 sold six examples of the 100-kilogram gold coin, one of which was just stolen from a museum in Germany.

2. Piano in Great Britain contains something unexpected: A hoard of gold “key” coins still awaits its owner. The piano isn’t coin operated, but the stash inside could pay a maestro to play it for a long time.

1. In this auction, it was ‘Buy the holder, not the coin’ that inspired bidders: A 1987 American Eagle silver dollar in an early PCGS holder valued at $56 sells for $1,155 in online sale.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter