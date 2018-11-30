More than 60 pounds in gold bars believed looted by Iraqi soldiers during the invasion of Kuwait in August 1990 were discovered in the spring of 2017 inside a tank that Nick Mead, a British-based collector of military hardware, purchased on eBay. Mechanic Todd Chamberlain is shown pulling out one of the gold bars.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 26, 2018: What do you think were the most compelling stories reported by Coin World in 2018?

4. Forming the finishes on the Reverse Proof Kennedy half dollar: Dies for the 2018-S Reverse Proof Kennedy half dollar received surface treatments different from the other coins in the 2018 Reverse Proof Silver set.

3. Silver Institute survey projects metal surplus for 2018: A 2018 interim silver survey conducted on behalf of The Silver Institute projects a surplus of the precious metal for the calendar year.

2. Rust Rare Coin target of probe into alleged $170 million silver fraud: A state and federal investigation into an alleged $170 million Ponzi scheme involving the sale of silver leads to a judge’s ruling.

1. Gold bars discovery continues to intrigue: Last week’s “Week’s Most Read” article about gold bars found in a military tank was also the most-read article of the past seven days.

