Gold bars weighing 5.49 kilos were seized from a Malaysian man as he disembarked from a plane in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The man was carrying the gold in his shoes, according to authorities.

5. ‘Problems’ don’t deter 1795 Liberty Cap, Jefferson Head cent bidders: A 1795 Liberty Cap, Jefferson Head cent, graded Very Good Details but with excessive corrosion on both sides, sold for $14,400 at auction.

4. Finest-known ‘Technicolor Note’ highlights Heritage ANA auction: The finest known third-party graded F-1179 Series 1905 $20 gold certificate, commonly called a “Technicolor Note,” is headed to auction.

3. Internet joke ‘Boaty McBoatface’ now has a coin: The underwater autonomous vehicle known as “Boaty McBoatface” — a name considered something of a joke at first — is being honored on a new coin from the British Antarctic Territory.

2. No dogfight over fighter plane on 2021 Tuskegee quarter dollar: The fighter planes depicted in the proposed design for the 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar were selected intentionally, despite concerns from some that the wrong aircraft are illustrated.

1. Bangladesh airport customs officials seize 1.1 tons of smuggled gold headed to India: Customs authorities at airports in Bangladesh have confiscated more than 1.1 tons of gold, often in bars of varying sizes, over the past three years.