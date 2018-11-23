Week's Most Read: Gold bars still draw attention
5. Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 19, 2018: 100 years ago: A century ago, an editor found that turning to one’s hobby could offer some small solace even in the most trying of times.
4. Federal Reserve orders first $2 notes since 2016 from BEP: Series 2013 and 2017 $2 Federal Reserve notes are scheduled for delivery next year.
3. Ohio dealer buys collection of counterfeit U.S. coins for educational purposes: Coin dealer’s ourchase in rural Ohio shows how counterfeit coins have spread.
2. U.S. Mint’s January releases include Apollo 11 commemorative coinage: Among the first numismatic products for 2019 are the coins commemorating the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary.
1. Where did the gold bars found in that military tank ever end up?: The story about a surprise eBay purchase that yielded more than the buyer expected continues to draw reader interest.
