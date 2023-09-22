Week's Most Read: Uncirculated American Eagle palladium coin

More than half of the authorized 6,000 Uncirculated 2023-W palladium American Eagle $25 coins were sold on the opening day of sales Sept. 7.

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Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. CAC Grading Service to begin full operations: Officials of CAC Grading LLC said several days in advance that full operations of their rare coin authentication, grading, and certification operations were to begin Oct. 2.

4. BEP’s new location buzzing with winged visitors: Despite the discovery on July 26 of an invasion of bees, construction of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s replacement currency production facility in Maryland will not be delayed.

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3. August auctions offer diversity in EF-45 grade: The Extremely Fine 45 grade can sit frustratingly short of the About Uncirculated grade. August’s auctions offered some examples that show the diverse looks of coins in this grade.

2. 2023 Extra V cent being certified, selling online: In the six months since the first reports of discovery of a 2023 Lincoln, Extra V cent, three of the four major grading services have graded and encapsulated a combined 186 examples.

1. Uncirculated American Eagle palladium coin sales: First-day sales Sept. 7 by the U.S. Mint for the Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin totaled 3,352 coins, out of the maximum 6,000-coin mintage authorized.

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