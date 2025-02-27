Week's Most Read: Slim chance for success

There have been some well publicized visits to Fort Knox, but current requests are more likely to be denied due to national security.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Mint plans for a 25th anniversary Sacagawea dollar: A special .9999 fine gold Sacagawea dollar issue to be struck at the West Point Mint is planned for the coin's 25th anniversary.

4. Northeast Numismatics has special Lexington-Concord commemorative: For the 250th anniversary of "the shot heard round the world," Northeast Numismatics in Concord, Mass., had commemorative half dollars overstruck for 2025.

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3. CCAC reviews 2026 American Innovation dollar design proposals: California, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin are next in the American Innovation dollar coin series, and the CCAC picked its design favorites.

2. Treasury report details U.S. gold reserve supply in government vaults: U.S. gold reserves are stored mainly at West Point and Fort Knox, and the latest report details current amounts held.

1. Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 24, 2025: Access denied?: A current administration department's potential request for access to the vaults in Fort Knox may likely find itself denied as a matter of national security.

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