Week’s Most Read: Palladium prices rising to record levels

5. Basketball coin program includes three limited products: Three numismatic products associated with the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Program will be limited editions, two with color and one with a special finish.

4. Treasury OIG report explains NexGen $100 note problems: A report issued by the Treasury Department’s Office of the Inspector General on Dec. 31, 2019, sheds new light on the problems that halted production of the Series 2009 $100 note.

3. Inside Coin World —1864 Indian Head cents in the Spotlight: Columns exclusive to the latest issue of Coin World threw a Spotlight on 1864 Indian Head cents and examined two 1880 Morgan dollar die marriages.

2. Market Analysis — When MS-62 nears MS-63, it's PQ: Collectors are willing to pay a premium for nice MS-62 coins that approach the MS-63 grade, as seen in an 1884-S Morgan dollar with a green CAC sticker that brought $19,800.

1. Price of palladium heading toward $3,000 an ounce level: The spot price of palladium at the end of February was testing the $3,000 an ounce plateau on the London market, outdistancing the price of gold by $1,000 an ounce or more.