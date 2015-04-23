Walking Death design pays twisted tribute to Weinman’s Walker

The first issue in the series, the Walker, ties in to the massive cultural appeal of television shows like The Walking Dead.

Zombucks are a popular silver and copper bullion series from Provident Metals.

Coin World explores all of the designs issued so far in the series.

To read all of Coin World's stories about Zombucks, click here.

The design called "The Walker" celebrates Adolph Weinman’s design that appeared on Walking Liberty half dollars from 1916 to 1947 and American Eagle silver bullion coins from 1986 to the present.

The obverse of each 2017 Walker features a zombified Walking Liberty figure shuffling toward human flesh. She walks in frazzled clothing and totes an ax that has replaced laurel and oak branches on the original design. A mushroom cloud explodes in the background and a worn American flag sways in the breeze alongside her. WALKER, Z2 and 2017 are inscribed.

Mintages of the Walker Zombucks

Silver — 47,885

Copper — 110,602

Proof silver — 10,000

Proof copper — 10,000

Retail price, Brilliant Uncirculated copper: $10

Retail price, Brilliant Uncirculated silver: $70

