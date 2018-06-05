U.S. Mint’s January sales of 16,000 American Eagle half-ounce gold $25 bullion coins, the only ones sold by the end of May in 2018, compare favorably to the 13,500 coins in the half ounce size that were sold by May’s end in 2017.

In May, for the fourth consecutive month, the American Eagle half-ounce gold $25 bullion coin failed to find a buyer among the Mint's authorized purchasers.

However, after three straight months of no sales for the American Eagle quarter-ounce gold $10 coins, May sales included 18,000 of those coins.

The Mint’s May sales report indicates a total of 24,000 ounces of American Eagle gold coins were sold — 18,500 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 4,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (18,000 coins), and 1,000 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (10,000 coins).

The only American Eagle half-ounce gold bullion coins sold thus far for 2018 are the 16,000 coins purchased in January.

May’s total sales in ounces was nearly five and a half times the amount sold in April, when 4,500 ounces were recorded sold.

American Buffalo gold coins

Sales of American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coins jumped from 2,000 in March to 16,500 in May. During the first five months in 2018, the Mint has sold 47,000 American Buffalo gold coins.

Over the same period in 2017, sales totaled 64,000 coins.

American Eagle silver dollars

American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar sales closed out May with 380,000 coins recorded sold, compared with the 915,000 sold in April. So far in 2018, the Mint indicates sales of 6,387,500 of the silver coins. The same five months in 2017 brought total sales of 11,247,500 silver American Eagles.

America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion coins

U.S. Mint sales of the 2018 5-ounce silver bullion versions of the America the Beautiful quarter dollars include only the first two releases in the year's program. Sales total 30,000 coins each for the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore coins, representing Michigan, and the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore coins, honoring Wisconsin.

