Silver $1 allocation lowered, JFK set released: Week’s Most Read

For the week beginning Sept. 14, the U.S. Mint allocated 19 percent fewer 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins to its authorized purchasers than were allocated the previous week. Each week's entire allocation was purchased in the first two days of the week.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. How one firm seeks to meet collectors' demand for limited-edition U.S. Mint products: When the United States Mint offers customers a limited-edition product with highly restrictive household limits, dealers and collectors can end up competing for the same coins and sets.

4. Does Indian Head gold $10 eagle depict Irish immigrant girl?: Q David Bowers: New coin designs, no matter how beautiful and desirable numismatists now consider them to be, are the subject of many complaints and negative comments in the popular press.

3. Application of edge devices differs between Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D and 2015-W Native American dollars: The differences between the 2014 and 2015 coins are the result of different equipment being used to impart the edge inscriptions at the Denver and West Point Mints.

2. Collectors jockey to get 2015 JFK Coin and Chronicles sets: A number of Coin World readers were reporting on the Coin World Facebook page soon after the JFK set sales launch that they were able to place their orders with relative ease.

1. Weekly allocation of American Eagle silver bullion coins lowered: The authorized purchasers placed orders Sept. 14 for 573,000 of the 809,500 available coins, with the remainder recorded sold Sept. 15.

Connect with Coin World:

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Sept. 11, and 10:15 a.m. ET Friday, Sept. 18.