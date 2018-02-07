US Mint has 12 authorized purchasers for bullion

11 of the Mint's 12 authorized purchasers are approved to buy gold American Eagle and American Buffalo bullion coins.

The United States Mint currently has 12 vendors authorized to purchase U.S. gold, silver and platinum bullion coins.

None of the Mint's bullion issues are sold directly to the public, but are instead sold to authorized purchasers. One of the primary requirements to become an authorized purchaser is the ability to offer the public a two-way market, both selling and buying back the bullion coins.

The U.S. Mint only sells the coins. Criteria to become an authorized purchaser for American Eagle gold, silver and platinum bullion coins, American Buffalo gold bullion coins, and America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollars is found on the U.S. Mint website.

Nine of the 12 APs are located in the geographic United States, two are located in Europe and one is headquartered in Japan.

The vendors, their location, and the bullion coinage the Mint has authorized each to purchase are:

?? A-Mark Precious Metals; Santa Monica, California; silver, gold, platinum.

?? Jack Hunt Coin Broker; Buffalo, New York ; silver, gold, platinum.

??Coins 'N Things; Bridgewater, Massachusetts; silver, gold, platinum.

??Fidelitrade; Wilmington, Delaware; silver, gold, platinum.

??Dillon Gage Inc.; Dallas, Texas; silver, gold, platinum.

??Manfra, Tordella & Brookes, Inc., MTB; New York City; silver, gold, platinum.

??American Precious Metals Exchange, APMEX; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; silver, gold, platinum.

??The Gold Center; Springfield, Illinois; silver only.

??ScotiaMocatta; New York City; silver, gold, platinum.

??Deutsche Bank AG; Frankfurt, Germany; silver, gold, platinum.

?? Bayerische Landesbank; Munich, Germany; silver, gold, platinum.

??Tanaka Kinkkinzoku Kogyo K.K.; Tokyo, Japan; gold and platinum

