American Eagle gold bullion coin sales in January 2019 were 12 percent higher than the same month in 2018.

The U.S. Mint closed out January’s sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins in 2019 with a 24 percent jump over the same period in 2018, while American Eagle gold bullion coin sales are 12 percent higher for the same months compared, as the Mint’s authorized purchasers acquire the bullion coins for further resale.

Meanwhile, American Buffalo gold bullion coin sales in January 2019 were slightly lower than January 2018.

Inside Coin World: Most fruitful series for die varieties missing in action: The Lincoln cent series is generally the most fruitful for collectors of die varieties like doubled dies and repunched Mint marks, but not this month.

American Eagle platinum bullion coin sales moved closer to the production of 40,000 coins that the Mint has determined as its maximum mintage.

In January 2019, the U.S. Mint sold 4,017,500 American Eagle silver coins compared with 3,235,000 in January 2018. Another 285,000 of the coins were sold during the first few days of February.

American Eagle gold coin sales in January 2019 totaled 65,500 ounces compared with 58,500 in January 2018. The 2019 sales comprise 44,500 ounces in 1-ounce gold coins; 7,500 ounces in half-ounce gold coins; 5,000 ounces in quarter-ounce gold coins; and 8,500 ounces in tenth-ounce gold coins. Another 4,500 ounces in gold from American Eagle coins was recorded sold through Feb. 5, made up of 4,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins and 500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins.

January 2018 total American Eagle gold coin sales were from 36,000 ounces in 1-ounce gold coins; 8,000 ounces in half-ounce gold coins; 6,500 ounces in quarter-ounce gold coins; and 8,000 ounces in tenth-ounce gold coins.

American Buffalo gold coin sales reached 23,000 1-ounce coins in January 2019, compared with 24,000 ounces in January 2018, all 1-ounce coins.

The 27,100 American Eagle platinum coins sold in January 2019 were from an initial mintage of 30,000 coins; another 1,000 1-ounce coins were sold as of Feb. 5. The Mint expects to strike and offer another 10,000 American Eagle platinum bullion coins, for a total of 40,000 coins, its self-determined limit for the year.

The next 5-ounce silver bullion America the Beautiful quarter dollar will be available to the Mint’s authorized purchasers March 11, when the 2019 Lowell National Historical Park issue is offered with a maximum release of 60,000 coins.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter