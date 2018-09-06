The United States Mint notified its authorized purchasers Sept. 6 that the bureau’s inventory of American Eagle silver bullion coins is temporarily exhausted.

Mint spokesman Michael White released the notification memo that was sent to the authorized purchasers:

Inside Coin World: Reader’s 1783 Nova Constellatio piece is a replica The “Readers Ask” column responds to a collector who owns what looks like a very famous and very rare U.S. coin from 1783.

“This is to inform you that due to recent increased demand, the United States Mint has temporarily sold out of its inventories of 2018 American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins,” the memo reads. “All orders received prior to this communication shall be honored.

“The United States Mint is in the process of producing additional 2018 American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins. We will make these coins available for sale shortly.”

The U.S. Mint does not sell its bullion coins directly to all customers interested in buying. Instead, the Mint sells the coins to several purchasers qualified to buy bulk quantities at prices based on the closing spot price of the precious metal on a given day, plus a $2 per coin premium.

The coins may then be resold, at a markup, to other dealers, collectors and investors.

The authorized purchasers, large quantity dealers, offer a two-way market, both selling and buying back the precious metals bullion coins in the secondary market.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter