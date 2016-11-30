Production of 2016 American Eagle silver bullion coins and American Buffalo gold bullion coins has ended at the West Point Mint so production of 2017 coins can begin.

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders Jan. 9 from the bureau's authorized purchasers for 2017 American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins and American Buffalo gold bullion coins. The Mint expects to begin accepting orders for 2017 American Eagle 1-ounce platinum bullion coins sometime in late January.

U.S. Mint officials announced Nov. 30 that production had ended at the West Point Mint for American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins and American Buffalo 1-ounce gold bullion coins. Remaining 2016 inventories will be sold until depleted. U.S. Mint officials did not disclose how many 2016 bullion coins remain in inventory.

The West Point Mint is completing production of all four sizes — 1-ounce, half-ounce, quarter-ounce, and tenth-ounce — of 2016 American Eagle gold bullion coins. Upon completion of production of these coins, remaining 2016 inventories will be sold until depleted. The number of coins remaining for each size has not been disclosed.

The 2017 coins will be offered Jan. 9 on an unallocated basis.

Details concerning sales of the American Eagle platinum bullion coins will be provided at a later date. U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed whether the platinum coins will be offered without mintage restrictions or in limited numbers like they were in 2016. Only 20,000 American Eagle platinum bullion coins were offered in 2016, and all were sold.

None of the bullion coins are offered directly to the public. Instead, they are sold through a series of approved, authorized purchasers who buy the coins based on the London PM closing spot for each precious metal on a given day plus a small premium per coin.

The coins may then be resold at a markup to other dealers, collectors and investors.