Week's allocation of American Eagle silver bullion coins sells out
- Published: Aug 26, 2015, 8 AM
Read more precious metals coverage:
Powerful gold and silver investment demand creates shortages for major mints worldwide
Strong demand continues for American Eagle silver bullion coins despite decrease in weekly coin allocation numbers
American Eagle silver bullion coin sales cross 30-million mark from U.S. Mint
After July boom, American Eagle gold bullion sales slow in August
Follow Coin World on social media:
Have Something Social you think we might be interested in? Tweet it at us or post it on our Facebook wall!
Community Comments
NEWS
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio