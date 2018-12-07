U.S. Mint officials have not yet announced when they will issue 2019 American Eagle palladium coins nor how many will be produced. Bullion versions were issued in 2017 and a collector version was released in 2018.

The West Point Mint has ended 2018 bullion coin production and has switched output to 2019-dated issues.

The U.S. Mint's 12 authorized purchasers were notified Dec. 6 that they would be able to place orders for gold, silver, and platinum American Eagle and gold American Buffalo coins dated 2019 beginning Jan. 7.

Mint spokesman Michael White said Dec. 7 that production of 2018-dated coins has ended and any coins remaining in inventory would be used to fill orders placed before the end of the year. Any 2018 coins still remaining in inventory Jan. 7 would continue to be used to fill orders before 2019-dated issues will be released.

Buyers placing orders Jan 7 may pick the coins up Jan. 10 from the West Point Mint in New York, where the bullion coins are produced.

Sales of American Eagle platinum coins will be allocated to buyers based on previous orders. Although Mint officials have indicated sales and production of the platinum coins would be according to demand, in recent years, mintages have been set at limited levels. In 2018, the Mint produced only 30,000 American Eagle 1-ounce platinum coins and sold them all.

In 2017, the Mint struck and sold 20,000 American Eagle platinum bullion coins.

Although the U.S. Mint had recently announced that it would offer an American Eagle palladium bullion coin in 2019, the Dec. 6 notice to authorized purchasers indicates “The availability of a 2019 American Eagle palladium bullion coin is still to be determined.” In 2018, palladium American Eagle production and sales were restricted to 15,000 Proof collector coins; 15,000 bullion versions were struck and sold in 2017. The American Eagle palladium 1-ounce .9995 fine coin has a $25 face value.

The U.S. Mint does not sell the bullion versions of its coins directly to the public. The Mint sells the coins through a group of approved, authorized purchasers who buy considerable amounts of the coins, at prices calculated from the closing London PM spot price of their weight in precious metal on a specific day plus a standard premium.

The coins are then resold to other buyers, including collectors, investors and other dealers, at further markups.

