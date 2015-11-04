Precious Metals
2015 American Eagle bullion sales, in one infographic
- Published: Nov 4, 2015, 11 AM
More American Eagle silver bullion coins were sold during the first 10 months of 2015 than during the same period in the record-setting sales of 2014. Get more stats in the infographic below.
