2015 American Eagle bullion sales, in one infographic
- Published: Nov 4, 2015, 11 AM
More American Eagle silver bullion coins were sold during the first 10 months of 2015 than during the same period in the record-setting sales of 2014. Get more stats in the infographic below.
Connect with Coin World:
Community Comments
NEWS
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio