U.S. Mint adds to bullion sales totals

2016 sales as of Jan. 25 of American Buffalo 1-ounce $50 gold coins are near the total recorded for all of January 2015.

The 2016 American Eagle half-ounce gold coin has the lowest sales reported among the four weight and denomination options, with 20,000 coins sold through Jan. 25.

The weekly allocation Jan. 25 for the American Eagle silver bullion coins to authorized purchasers was 1 million coins.

The number of 2016 American Eagle silver bullion coins the U.S. Mint reported sold as of January 25 reached 5,727,000.

The U.S. Mint recorded sales of 5,727,000 2016 American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion coins in just a little over two weeks since sales began.

The U.S. Mint opened sales to its authorized purchasers Jan. 11 for American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins and American Buffalo gold bullion coins.

The American Eagle silver dollars, on weekly allocation for most of 2015, continue on allocation in 2016. The Mint allocated 4 million of the 2016 coins Jan. 11, and all were sold the same week. Another million coins were allocated Jan. 18 and quickly purchased.

The Mint allocated a million more Jan. 25, of which 727,000 were purchased that day, leaving 273,000 to purchase before the next allotment, Feb. 2.

The American Eagle bullion coins in gold and the American Buffalo gold bullion coins are not on allocation.

Here are the cumulative sales through Jan. 25 for the American Eagle and American Buffalo gold bullion coins:

American Eagle 1-ounce, 80,000 ounces (80,000 coins)

American Eagle half-ounce, 10,000 ounces (20,000 coins)

American Eagle quarter-ounce, 8,000 ounces (32,000 coins)

American Eagle tenth-ounce, 14,000 ounces (140,000 coins)

American Buffalo 1-ounce, 30,000 ounces (30,000 coins)

The American Eagles are .9167 fine gold while the American Buffalo coin is .9999 fine gold.

The American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins and American Buffalo gold bullion coins are struck without Mint mark at the West Point Mint in New York.