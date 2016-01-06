Precious Metals
How many gold and silver Eagles were sold in 2015?
- Published: Jan 6, 2016, 5 AM
American Eagle silver bullion coin sales by the U.S. Mint tapered off in December 2015 compared to the rest of the year. The fact that the U.S. Mint sold out of the coins might have had something to do with it, however.
The lower sales figures in December might have to do with U.S. Mint sellouts:
U.S. Mint sells last of its of 2015 silver American Eagles Dec. 15
Mint sells last of 2015 American Eagle 1-ounce gold bullion coins
2015 American Eagle tenth-ounce gold bullion coin sells out
Mint reports sellout for 2015 quarter-ounce gold American Eagles
