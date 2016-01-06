How many gold and silver Eagles were sold in 2015?

American Eagle silver bullion coin sales by the U.S. Mint tapered off in December 2015 compared to the rest of the year. The fact that the U.S. Mint sold out of the coins might have had something to do with it, however.

Original images courtesy of APMEX.

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