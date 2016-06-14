Unsold American Eagle silver coins boost allocations

The number of American Eagle silver bullion coins allocated weekly by the U.S. Mint is rising because the number of unsold coins from previous weeks is increasing, and they are wrapped into the successive week's allocation.

The pace of sales by the U.S. Mint of American Eagle silver bullion coins is beginning to slow down.

The number of American Eagle silver bullion coins allocated weekly by the U.S. Mint is rising because the number of unsold coins carried over from previous weeks is increasing.

With weekly allocations since Jan. 18 averaging roughly 1 million coins, the number of coins allocated June 13 for sale to authorized purchasers totaled 1,672,500 coins. Any coins left unsold from a previous week's allocation are carried over into the new week and added to the regularly scheduled weekly allocation. Unsold coins have been carried over weekly for at least the past month.

From the 1,672,500-coin allocation, the Mint recorded sales June 13 of just 205,000 coins. That brings the cumulative calendar year 2016 total to 24,532,500 American Eagle silver bullion coins.

The highest weekly allocation was made available Jan. 11, with 4 million coins allotted. All 4 million coins were sold the same week. The rabid sales were attributed to the coins being the first allocation of 2016-dated coins as well as the first coins available for sale in nearly three weeks. Sales were suspended in mid-December after 2015-dated inventory was depleted and production was switched to 2016-dated coins.

June 2016 sales though June 13 total 1,119,500 coins. By the end of June 2015, the Mint had recorded sales of 4.84 million coins.

Gold American Eagles

U.S. Mint officials report June 13 sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins at just 2,500 ounces, all in 1-ounce $50 coins.

Cumulative American Eagle gold coin sales reached 454,500 ounces — 368,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins; 21,500 ounces in half-ounce $25 coins; 19,500 ounces in quarter-ounce $10 coins; and 45,000 ounces in tenth-ounce $5 coins (450,000 coins).

American Buffalo gold coins

Cumulative 2016 sales of American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coins total 104,000.

America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion

The number of America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollars sold in 2016 totals 213,000 coins — 105,000 of the Shawnee National Forest design, 75,000 representing Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and 33,000 thus far depicting Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.