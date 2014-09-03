United States Mint sells more than 2 million silver Eagles

The United States Mint sold 2,007,500 ounces of American Eagle 1-ounce bullion coins in August, a slight increase from July's sales.

The Mint sold 1,975,000 coins to authorized purchases in July. Sales in July were the lowest for a single month for the year, with August sales being the second lowest of the year.

Through the end of August, the Mint has sold 28,111,000 of the 1-ounce silver bullion coins. That number is well below the pace for the same period in 2013; by the end of August 2013, the Mint had sold 33,075,000 of the 1-ounce bullion coins during the calendar year.

Sales in 2013 of American Eagle silver bullion coins set a record of 42,675,000 ounces.

The 2013 and 2014 sales figures should not be confused with mintage figures. It is possible that some 2012 coins were delivered to fill early 2013 orders, and some 2013 coins used to fill early 2014 sales.

Cumulative American Eagle silver bullion coin sales figures can be found online here.